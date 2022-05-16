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School of Pharmaceutical Sciences of Ribeirão Preto, University of São Paulo
Ribeirão Preto, Brazil
Community Reviewer
Venoms, Toxinology and Biochemistry
School of Pharmaceutical Sciences of Ribeirão Preto, University of São Paulo
Ribeirão Preto, Brazil
Community Reviewer
Venoms, Toxinology and Biochemistry
Center for the Development of Scientific Research (CEDIC)
Asuncion, Paraguay
Community Reviewer
Venoms, Toxinology and Biochemistry
Flinders University
Adelaide, Australia
Community Reviewer
Venoms, Toxinology and Biochemistry
UNAM Campus Morelos, National Autonomous University of Mexico
Cuernavaca, Mexico
Community Reviewer
Venoms, Toxinology and Biochemistry
Eskişehir Osmangazi University
Eskişehir, Türkiye
Community Reviewer
Venoms, Toxinology and Biochemistry
Institute of Biotechnology, National Autonomous University of Mexico
Cuernavaca, Mexico
Community Reviewer
Venoms, Toxinology and Biochemistry
Programa de Pós Graduação em Medicina e Biomedicina da Faculdade Santa Casa de Belo Horizonte
Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais, Brazil
Community Reviewer
Venoms, Toxinology and Biochemistry
University of Galway
Galway, Ireland
Community Reviewer
Venoms, Toxinology and Biochemistry
Institute for Molecular Bioscience, The University of Queensland
St Lucia, Australia
Community Reviewer
Venoms, Toxinology and Biochemistry
National Autonomous University of Mexico
México City, Mexico
Community Reviewer
Venoms, Toxinology and Biochemistry
University of Cauca
Popayán, Colombia
Community Reviewer
Venoms, Toxinology and Biochemistry
University of the Sunshine Coast
Maroochydore, Australia
Community Reviewer
Venoms, Toxinology and Biochemistry
Independent researcher
Munich, Germany
Community Reviewer
Venoms, Toxinology and Biochemistry
James Cook University
Townsville, Australia
Community Reviewer
Venoms, Toxinology and Biochemistry
IMDEA Food Institute
Madrid, Spain
Community Reviewer
Venoms, Toxinology and Biochemistry
UMR7365 Ingénierie Moléculaire et Physiopathologie Articulaire (IMOPA)
Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy, France
Community Reviewer
Venoms, Toxinology and Biochemistry