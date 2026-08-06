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Oklahoma State University
Stillwater, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
AI in Business
Firat University
Elazig, Türkiye
Associate Editor
AI in Business
Wright State University
Dayton, United States
Associate Editor
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The Bucharest University of Economic Studies
Bucharest, Romania
Associate Editor
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