Scope

Computational Linguistics and Natural Language Processing publishes research on computational approaches to human language, bringing together engineering, linguistic, and cognitive perspectives.

Led by Prof. Kemal Oflazer from Carnegie Mellon University, the section welcomes submissions spanning language technology and language science that connect AI with the analysis, understanding, and generation of natural language—grounded in linguistic theory, cognitive modeling, and real-world language use.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include (non-exhaustive):

Core NLP & language technologies: text classification, sentiment analysis, stance detection; information extraction, information retrieval, question answering

Generation & interaction: dialogue systems, conversational assistants, interactive language agents; text generation, summarization, simplification

Translation & multilinguality: machine translation; multilingual, cross-lingual, code-switching and mixed-script processing

Speech & spoken language (NLP perspective): speech recognition, spoken language understanding, speech-to-text and speech-language interfaces

Multimodal language processing: models integrating text with speech and other modalities where language is central

Language resources & evaluation: corpora, annotations, benchmarks, shared tasks, evaluation protocols, reproducibility resources

Computational language science: computational models of semantics, pragmatics, discourse; argument mining, narrative understanding, rhetorical structure analysis

Language, cognition, and the brain (computational analysis): cognitive/theoretical models of language; neurolinguistics and language neuroscience using computational methods

Language learning & education: language acquisition/development, second-language learning, educational NLP and learning analytics grounded in language data

Responsible language technology: ethics, fairness, transparency, bias, toxicity/hate/offensive language detection, deception/rumor/fake news detection

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the interplay between language and computational methods, contributing to the advancement of understanding in this field.

Submissions should provide in-depth, methodologically sound contributions to language technology and computational language research, including new methods, resources, evaluations, applications, and insights into language structure and use. The section particularly welcomes work supporting responsible and effective language technologies aligned with SDG 4 (Quality Education), SDG 10 (Reduced Inequalities), and SDG 16 (Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions).

The Computational Linguistics and Natural Language Processing section does not consider studies focused primarily on non-linguistic perception tasks (e.g., vision-only pattern recognition) without a substantial language component, and work centered mainly on human learning/behavior change where language analysis is secondary. Purely general algorithms without a clear link to language data, language behavior, or language technology are also considered out of scope.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of linguistics and computation to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.