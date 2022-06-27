Main content

Specialty chief editor almudena sevilla University College London London , United Kingdom Specialty Chief Editor Behavioral Economics of the Household

Scope Behavioral Economics of the Household publishes theoretical, empirical, and experimental research on behavioral economics of individuals and households. Behavioral Economics of the Household welcomes particularly contributions that consider broad sets of outcomes, including both economic, sociological, and psychological ones. We welcome papers that are NOT constrained or based on a standard rational action framework and consider topics including: · Behavioural economics of household formation, household production (including human capital, health, fertility, nutrition/food and care), household investment, consumption and savings decisions · Labor market decisions · Irrational intrahousehold decision making · Experiments · Behavioural labour economics · Preferences, beliefs and the role of information · Conscious and unconscious bias · Social norms Frontiers in Behavioral Economics is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Facts Short name Front. Behav. Econ.

Abbreviation frbhe

Indexed in Google Scholar, CrossRef, CLOCKSS, OpenAIRE

Submission Behavioral Economics of the Household welcomes submissions of the following article types: Brief Research Report, Correction, Editorial, General Commentary, Hypothesis & Theory, Methods, Mini Review, Opinion, Original Research, Perspective, Policy Brief, Policy and Practice Reviews, Review, Study Protocol, Systematic Review. All manuscripts must be submitted directly to the section Behavioral Economics of the Household, where they are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the specialty section.

