Scope

The Network Science & Graph Data section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the understanding of complex systems through model-driven and data-driven approaches to networks and graphs.

Led by Prof. Jiliang Tang from Michigan State University, the Network Science & Graph Data section welcomes submissions in the various domains of network science and graph data, which address the challenges and opportunities arising from the interaction of diverse complex systems.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

biological systems

computational social science

complex systems

graph neural networks and graph-based deep learning

ethics, fairness, trust, and networks

graph mining

graph databases and knowledge graphs/li>

influence and information propagation

information networks

learning on graphs

network medicine

network science

network topology and dynamics

social networks

statistical relational learning

transportation systems

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the modeling, analysis, and understanding of networks or graphs in different complex systems.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding of complex systems, network science, and data-driven approaches in biological systems, computational social science, transportation systems, and network medicine, contributing to SDGs 3 (Good Health and Well-being), 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure), and 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities).

The Network Science & Graph Data section does not consider submissions that primarily focus on general management or process optimization without a strong connection to big data analytics, network analysis, or data-driven decision-making. However, studies that emphasize the role of big data or network methodologies in addressing complex problems related to biological systems, computational social science, transportation systems, and network medicine are within the scope of this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of network science and graph data to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.