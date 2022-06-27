Main content

Specialty chief editor sandro mussa-ivaldi Northwestern University Evanston , United States Specialty Chief Editor Bionics and Biomimetics

Scope Bionics and Biomimetics is devoted to the promotion of research through the integration of bioengineering, robotics, prosthetics and biology. Bionics is a term that refers either to the replacement, substitution and even augmentation of living parts and functions with cybernetic ones. In a broader sense, it refers to engineering artificial systems through biological principles and to the development of interactive, adaptive interfaces connecting biological and artificial systems. Biomimetics is the understanding of biology to design novel technologies and/or to develop new methodologies that use new physical, chemical and engineering approaches to study living systems. This interdisciplinary approach that involves bionic implants, artificial senses, bio-hybrid and biomorphic systems, bio-aware and bio-inspired robotics replicating animal locomotion and behaviour, new approaches exploring the physical, chemical and computational nature of biological structure, biophotonics, bio-inspired energy conversion systems, and bionanotechnology opens great new challenges and requires inputs from different disciplines, spanning from both life and physical sciences to many fields of engineering, up to humanities. Frontiers in Bioengineering and Biotechnology is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Facts Short name Front. Bioeng. Biotechnol.

Abbreviation fbioe

Electronic ISSN 2296-4185

Indexed in PubMed, PubMed Central (PMC), Scopus, Web of Science Science Citation Index Expanded (SCIE), Google Scholar, DOAJ, CrossRef, Chemical Abstracts Service (CAS), Semantic Scholar, Ulrich's Periodicals Directory, CLOCKSS, EI Compendex, OpenAIRE, Zetoc

PMCID All published articles receive a PMCID

Impact 6.064 Impact Factor 5.4 CiteScore

Submission Bionics and Biomimetics welcomes submissions of the following article types: Brief Research Report, Case Report, Correction, Data Report, Editorial, General Commentary, Hypothesis & Theory, Methods, Mini Review, Opinion, Original Research, Perspective, Review, Systematic Review, Technology and Code. All manuscripts must be submitted directly to the section Bionics and Biomimetics, where they are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the specialty section.

Open access statement Frontiers' philosophy is that all research is for the benefit of humankind. Research is the product of an investment by society and therefore its fruits should be returned to all people without borders or discrimination, serving society universally and in a transparent fashion. That is why Frontiers provides online free and open access to all of its research publications. For more information on open access click here. Open access funder and institutional mandates Frontiers is fully compliant with open access mandates, by publishing its articles under the Creative Commons Attribution licence (CC-BY). Funder mandates such as those by the Wellcome Trust (UK), National Institutes of Health (USA) and the Australian Research Council (Australia) are fully compatible with publishing in Frontiers. Authors retain copyright of their work and can deposit their publication in any repository. The work can be freely shared and adapted provided that appropriate credit is given and any changes specified.

Copyright statement Under the Frontiers Conditions for Website Use and the Frontiers General Conditions for Authors, authors of articles published in Frontiers journals retain copyright on their articles, except for any third-party images and other materials added by Frontiers, which are subject to copyright of their respective owners. Authors are therefore free to disseminate and re-publish their articles, subject to any requirements of third-party copyright owners and subject to the original publication being fully cited. Visitors may also download and forward articles subject to the citation requirements and subject to any fees Frontiers may charge for downloading licenses. The ability to copy, download, forward or otherwise distribute any materials is always subject to any copyright notices displayed. Copyright notices must be displayed prominently and may not be obliterated, deleted or hidden, totally or partially.