Scope

The Musculoskeletal, Movement and Assistive Biomechanics section is dedicated to publishing research on how the musculoskeletal system produces, controls and withstands movement and load, and on how biomechanical insight improves function, performance and clinical intervention. It spans whole-body, segment and joint scales at the intersection of bioengineering and biotechnology.

Led by Prof. Markus Heller from the University of Southampton, the section welcomes innovative experimental, computational and data-driven research throughout the lifespan, in health and disease, where biomechanics is the central contribution and the outcomes are tied to functionally or clinically meaningful endpoints.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

human movement biomechanics: gait, balance, posture, running, jumping, sport-specific tasks and occupational biomechanics

musculoskeletal simulation and multibody dynamics, including EMG-driven models and neuromechanics where biomechanics is the central contribution

joint, ligament, tendon and spine biomechanics where the primary endpoint is joint or spinal function, stability, or loading, including disc and joint mechanics, instability and degeneration. Isolated tissue-level ligament, tendon, or disc material characterisation is out of scope and falls under the Cellular, Tissue, and Organ Biomechanics section

bone mechanics and bone adaptation at the whole-bone and joint level, including fracture risk and remodelling under physiological loading, excluding tissue-scale material characterisation of bone or cartilage, which falls under the Cellular, Tissue, and Organ Biomechanics section

orthopaedic and surgical biomechanics: osteotomy planning, fixation, arthroplasty mechanics, implant alignment and stability

prosthetics, orthotics and exoskeletons: human–device interaction, assistance and control strategies, and device evaluation using biomechanical endpoints, excluding cardiovascular devices (stents, valves), which fall under the Cellular, Tissue, and Organ Biomechanics section

neuroprosthetic and neuromuscular control of movement

rehabilitation biomechanics: wheelchair propulsion, transfer mechanics and intervention evaluation via biomechanical outcomes

injury biomechanics at the body and segment level, including impact mechanics, injury mechanisms and the development and validation of injury criteria and surrogate models, excluding tissue-level injury response mechanisms (e.g., brain or organ tissue injury response), which fall under the Cellular, Tissue, and Organ Biomechanics section

musculoskeletal ageing and the effect of ageing on movement, loading and function

measurement and musculoskeletal-focused technologies: marker-based and markerless motion capture, biplanar videoradiography, wearable IMUs and instrumented insoles, force measurement and ultrasound-based muscle mechanics

AI and machine learning for musculoskeletal biomechanics and movement, such as joint loading estimation and inference of kinematics and kinetics, when appropriately validated and tied to biomechanical interpretation rather than classification alone

Manuscripts should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about musculoskeletal and movement biomechanics. The section welcomes submissions that develop novel technology and methods, using experimental or computational approaches. Interdisciplinary studies applying sound, state-of-the-art biomechanical analyses to address unmet needs in disease diagnosis, monitoring, prevention and treatment are encouraged, as is research into biomechanically-focused technologies and methods that enhance patient quality of life and athlete performance. Finally, it encourages submissions which contribute to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 3 (Good Health and Well-being) and 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure).

The section does not accept bibliometrics articles. It does not consider studies that lack appropriate comparisons to existing methods or that do not provide sound validation of computational analyses. For work using Finite Element analysis, we expect direct experimental validation of the key numerical read-outs; FE work failing to meet this standard would typically be rejected. Owing to the considerable variation in subject anatomy and its effect on outcomes, analyses of a single subject only, which therefore fail to consider such variation, would typically also be rejected. Clinical studies where biomechanical analyses are not the main focus are outside scope. Studies whose primary contribution is cellular mechanics or mechanobiology, soft-tissue or organ material characterisation, haemodynamics and fluid/structure interaction, or transport in tissues and engineered constructs, are outside the scope of this section and are better suited to the Cellular, Tissue, and Organ Biomechanics section.