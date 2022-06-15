Scope

The Cellular, Tissue, and Organ Biomechanics section is dedicated to publishing research on the mechanical behavior of biological systems from the cellular to the organ scale, together with their interactions with fluids and transport processes, in health and disease across the lifespan. It focuses on how mechanical forces shape structure and function at the intersection of bioengineering and biotechnology.

Led by Prof. Zhiyong Li from Queensland University of Technology, the section welcomes experimental, computational, and hybrid studies that quantify mechanical behavior, mechanobiological response, and structure–function relationships, with a particular emphasis on tissue-level mechanics, mechanobiology, and physiological relevance.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

cellular biomechanics and mechanotransduction, including cell–ECM mechanics, traction forces, mechanically activated ion channels, and downstream signaling

mechanobiology tools and platforms, including microfluidics, stretch and compression systems, organoids and microtissues, and live-cell mechanofluidic assays, where the platform is used to quantify mechanical or mechanobiological behavior. Development, fabrication, or validation of organoid or organ-on-a-chip technology as an end in itself — including disease modeling, pharmacokinetic evaluation, or personalized-medicine applications using these platforms — falls under the Organoids and Organ-on-a-Chip section

soft tissue biomechanics and constitutive modeling, including nonlinear, anisotropic, viscoelastic, and poroelastic behavior, as well as damage and remodeling. This includes isolated tissue-level material characterisation of ligament, tendon, and disc (e.g., collagen fiber mechanics, viscoelastic properties), but excludes ligament, tendon, and disc mechanics where the endpoint is joint or spinal function, stability, or loading, which fall under the Musculoskeletal, Movement and Assistive Biomechanics section

hard and soft tissue material behaviour at the tissue scale, including tissue-scale characterisation of bone and cartilage, excluding whole-bone or joint-level mechanics, fracture risk, or remodelling under physiological loading, which fall under the Musculoskeletal, Movement and Assistive Biomechanics section

cardiovascular biomechanics and hemodynamics, including CFD and fluid/structure interaction, thrombosis and platelet and red blood cell effects, aneurysm and dissection, stents and valves, and plaques

neural and brain tissue biomechanics and cerebrospinal fluid-related modeling, including tissue response, meninges, white matter properties, and injury tissue response

ocular biomechanics, including cornea, sclera, and vitreous mechanics; elastography- and tonometry-informed modeling; and keratoconus and cross-linking mechanics

skin biomechanics, including friction and contact mechanics and pressure injury mechanisms

transport in tissues and engineered constructs, including perfusion, diffusion, porous media, and coupling between mass transport and mechanics

inverse methods and parameter identification for tissue properties, with appropriate validation

Manuscripts should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about biomechanics at the cellular, tissue, and organ levels. The section welcomes submissions that develop novel technology and methods, focusing on either experimental or computational approaches. Interdisciplinary studies applying sound, state-of-the-art biomechanical analyses to address unmet needs in disease diagnosis, monitoring, and prevention are also encouraged. Research into biomechanically-focused technologies and methods to advance mechanobiological understanding and improve patient quality of life is invited. Finally, it encourages submissions which contribute to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 3 (Good Health and Well-being) and 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure).

The section does not accept bibliometrics articles. Prosthetics, orthotics, exoskeletons, and other assistive or rehabilitation devices are outside scope regardless of tissue involved, unless the contribution is purely material or mechanobiological in nature. Whole-body movement and gait studies, orthopaedic intervention planning where the primary endpoint is joint function or loading, musculoskeletal and orthopaedic surgical biomechanics, body- or segment-level injury biomechanics, and most assistive-device performance papers fall outside the scope of this section and are better suited to the Musculoskeletal, Movement and Assistive Biomechanics section. Studies whose primary contribution is the development, fabrication, or validation of organoid or organ-on-a-chip technology, rather than the mechanical or mechanobiological finding obtained from it, are also outside scope and are better suited to the Organoids and Organ-on-a-Chip section. Clinical studies where biomechanical analyses are not the main focus are also considered outside scope. However, research on oncology, cellular biology, metabolic regulation, drug therapy, or radiation therapy may be considered if it has a strong connection to biomechanics and contributes to the understanding of biomechanics-associated mechanisms and conditions across the lifespan, in health and disease, with a focus on tissue-level mechanics.