Scope

The Extracellular and Cell-derived Biomaterials section is dedicated to publishing work focused on the discovery, design, processing and application of extracellular and cell-derived biomaterials, including extracellular matrix (ECM)-based materials, cell-derived matrices, tissue engineered medicines, recombinant technologies derived biomaterials, peptide based biomaterials, secretome-derived systems, extracellular vesicle-enabled biomaterials and more.

Led by Dr. Dimitrios Zevgolis, the Extracellular and Cell-derived Biomaterials section welcomes submissions in various domains of biomaterials science, which connect fundamental biology with biomaterials engineering to create systems for the medical device, tissue engineering, regenerative medicine, drug discovery, cellular agriculture and cell culture technologies sectors.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

ECM-based biomaterials (including tissue-/organ-derived matrices) and decellularisation/ECM processing (e.g., extraction, purification, solubilization, fractionation, characterisation, sterilization, preservation)

Cell-derived matrices and cell-produced extracellular scaffolds

Secretome- and extracellular vesicle-enabled biomaterials (e.g., exosomes)

Engineered ECM mimetics and ECM–synthetic hybrid biomaterials

Characterisation/quality attributes, batch variability, reproducibility, and standardisation of extracellular and cell-derived systems

Integration into hydrogels, coatings, bioinks, and 3D culture platforms; cell-instructive effects and control of cell fate in vitro

Applications in reparative medicine, organotypic in vitro models (organoids, organs-on-chips), molecular/cellular delivery systems, and cellular agriculture

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the development, validation, and application of extracellular and cell-derived biomaterials, with clear mechanistic insight into how these materials influence cells and tissue outcomes.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance SDG 2 (Zero Hunger), SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being), SDG 4 (Quality Education), SDG 5 (Gender Equality), SDG 8 (Decent Work and Economic Growth), SDG 10 (Reduced Inequalities), SDG 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities), SDG 13 (Climate Action), SDG 14 (Life Below Water), and SDG 15 (Life On Land).

Topics related to the development of biomaterials, bio-interactions and bio-compatibility, delivery systems and controlled release, and imaging related to other applications are out of scope, and should be submitted to other sections of Frontiers in Biomaterials Science. Studies focusing on clinical and translational research are also excluded, and should be submitted to Frontiers in Bioengineering and Biotechnology.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of biomaterials science to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.