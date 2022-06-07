If you want to benefit from support to publish open access, recommend our institutional partnerships program to your librarian.

If your institution is partnered with us you can benefit from full or partial support for article processing charges (APCs) on manuscripts you submit.

Ensure that any manuscript you submit conforms to the Committee on Publication Ethics (COPE) and the International Committee of Medical Journal Editors (ICMJE) recommendations for ethics, as well as to Frontiers' general article requirements. All submitted manuscripts will be checked by plagiarism detection software.

Some article types, such as those that mention medicine, are section-specific. Only article types that appear in the drop-down menu during the submission process are available for submission to the selected specialty section. Please refer to your preferred journal and specialty section to clarify which article types are available.

Original Research Original Research articles report on primary and unpublished studies. Original Research may also encompass confirming studies and disconfirming results which allow hypothesis elimination, reformulation and/or report on the non-reproducibility of previously published results. Original Research articles are peer-reviewed and have a maximum word count of 12,000. Authors are required to pay a fee (A-type article) to publish an Original Research article. Original Research articles should have the following format: Abstract Introduction Materials and Methods Results Discussion

Methods Methods articles present either a new or established method, protocol, or technique that is of significant interest in the field. Methods articles are peer-reviewed and have a maximum word count of 12,000. Authors are required to pay a fee (A-type article) to publish a Methods article. Method articles should have the following format: Abstract Introduction (outlining the protocol and its possible applications) Materials and Equipment (including a list of reagents/ materials and/or equipment required; formulation of any solutions where applicable) Methods (including objectives and validation of the method; step-by-step procedures; timing of each step or related series of steps; pause points; example(s) of application and effectiveness; details of precision/ accuracy and limits of detection or quantification, where applicable) (Anticipated) Results (describing and illustrating with figures, where possible, the expected outcome of the protocol; advantages, limitations, possible pitfalls and artifacts and any troubleshooting measures to counteract them) Discussion Any analytical methods applied to the data generated by the protocol must be referenced or described. Results must be replicable. Any analytical methods applied to the data generated by the protocol must be referenced or described. Results must be replicable.

Review Review articles cover topics that have seen significant development or progress in recent years, with comprehensive depth and a balanced perspective. Reviews should present a complete overview of the state of the art (and should not merely summarize the literature), as well as discuss the following: Different schools of thought or controversies, Fundamental concepts, issues, and problems, Current research gaps Potential developments in the field. Review articles are peer-reviewed and have a maximum word count of 12,000. Authors are required to pay a fee (A-type article) to publish a Review article. Review articles should have the following format: Abstract, Introduction Subsections relevant for the subject Discussion. Review articles must not include unpublished material (unpublished/original data, submitted manuscripts, or personal communications) and may be rejected in review or reclassified, at a significant delay, if found to include such content. Review articles are peer-reviewed and have a maximum word count of 12,000. Authors are required to pay a fee (A-type article) to publish a Review article. Review articles should have the following format:Review articles must not include unpublished material (unpublished/original data, submitted manuscripts, or personal communications) and may be rejected in review or reclassified, at a significant delay, if found to include such content.

Mini Review Mini Review articles cover focused aspects of a current area of investigation and its recent developments. They offer a succinct and clear summary of the topic, allowing readers to get up-to-date on new developments and/or emerging concepts, as well as discuss the following: Different schools of thought or controversies Current research gaps Potential future developments in the field Mini Reviews articles are peer-reviewed, have a maximum word count of 3,000 and may contain no more than 2 Figures/Tables. Authors are required to pay a fee (B-type article) to publish a Mini Review article. Mini Review articles should have the following format: Abstract Introduction Subsections relevant for the subject Discussion Mini Review articles must not include unpublished material (unpublished/original data, submitted manuscripts, or personal communications) and may be rejected or reclassified, at a significant delay, if found to include such content. Mini Reviews articles are peer-reviewed, have a maximum word count of 3,000 and may contain no more than 2 Figures/Tables. Authors are required to pay a fee (B-type article) to publish a Mini Review article. Mini Review articles should have the following format:Mini Review articles must not include unpublished material (unpublished/original data, submitted manuscripts, or personal communications) and may be rejected or reclassified, at a significant delay, if found to include such content.

Perspective Perspective articles present a viewpoint on a specific area of investigation. They should provide the following: Discuss current advances and future directions Clear presentation of the authors' perspective Accurate presentation and citations of other authors' work May include original data as well as personal insights and opinions Perspective articles are peer-reviewed, have a maximum word count of 3,000 and may contain no more than 2 Figures/Tables. Authors are required to pay a fee (B-type article) to publish a Perspective article. Perspective articles should have the following format: Abstract Introduction Subsections relevant for the subject Discussion Perspective articles are peer-reviewed, have a maximum word count of 3,000 and may contain no more than 2 Figures/Tables. Authors are required to pay a fee (B-type article) to publish a Perspective article. Perspective articles should have the following format:

Data Report Data Report articles present a description of research datasets. Datasets must be deposited in a public repository and must be fixed and made publicly available upon publication of the report. Data Reports articles are peer-reviewed, have a maximum word count of 3,000 and may contain no more than 2 Figures/Tables. Authors are required to pay a fee (B-type article) to publish a Data Report article. Data Report articles should have the following format: Introduction Methods used to collect the data, including data collection period, filters applied, and information on how readers may interpret the dataset and reuse the data Should include some analysis of the data but should not report the results of any single study or group of studies Relevant subsections, but cannot include Results or Discussion Data Reports must include the name of the dataset, the database/repository where it has been submitted and the link for confidential peer-review (which should be updated with the public link before publication). Any published Data Report will be considered for retraction should the data be removed from the repository or the access become restricted. Any updates to the dataset(s) should be deposited as independent versions in a repository and the relevant information may be published as Addendum/Commentary linked to the initial Data Report. Any detailed analyses or new scientific insights relating to the Data Report can be submitted as independent research articles. The protocols and methodology used to collect the data can also be submitted as Methods articles. Data Reports must include the name of the dataset, the database/repository where it has been submitted and the link for confidential peer-review (which should be updated with the public link before publication). Any published Data Report will be considered for retraction should the data be removed from the repository or the access become restricted. Any updates to the dataset(s) should be deposited as independent versions in a repository and the relevant information may be published as Addendum/Commentary linked to the initial Data Report. Any detailed analyses or new scientific insights relating to the Data Report can be submitted as independent research articles. The protocols and methodology used to collect the data can also be submitted as Methods articles.

Brief Research Report Brief Research Report articles present original research and/or preliminary findings in a more succinct way, and with fewer details, than Original Research articles. Additionally, in line with the Frontiers ethos of publishing scientifically-sound discoveries, Brief Research Reports also encourage submission of negative results and may report on the non-reproducibility of previously published results. Brief Research Reports articles are peer-reviewed, have a maximum word count of 4,000 and may contain no more than 4 Figures/Tables. Authors are required to pay a fee (B-type article) to publish a Brief Research Report. Brief Research Report articles should have the following format: Abstract Introduction Method Results Discussion Supplementary material may be included with Brief Research Reports. Supplementary material may be included with Brief Research Reports.

General Commentary articles provide critical comments on a previous publication at Frontiers. Authors wishing to submit commentaries on articles published outside of Frontiers are encouraged to reformat and submit them as an Opinion type. General Commentary articles are peer-reviewed, have a maximum word count of 1,000 words and may contain no more than 1 Figure/Table. They should not contain unpublished or original data. General Commentary articles must be submitted for consideration to the same Journal and Specialty as the original article. Authors are required to pay a fee (B-type article) to publish a General Commentary article. General Commentary articles should have the following format: Title: "Commentary: Title of the original article" (mandatory) Introduction Subsections relevant for the subject Discussion At the beginning of your General Commentary, please provide the complete citation of the article being commented on. At the beginning of your General Commentary, please provide the complete citation of the article being commented on.

Correction Correction/Addendum: if authors notice errors that affect the scholarly record or the integrity of the paper, authors are encouraged to submit a correction online. The correction must detail the reason(s) for the error(s) and include only the elements (e.g. sections, sentence, figure) of the manuscript being revised or corrected. All authors of the original paper need to agree to the request for changes. The authors’ contribution statement should be used to clearly state the reason for the Correction. Depending on the extent of the correction required, corrections may require peer review. Authors are informed that requests for changes beyond those described here may not be accepted for publication.

Specialty Grand Challenge Specialty Grand Challenge articles are written by Specialty Chief Editors and aim to outline their vision of the current challenges in their field of research. Specialty Grand Challenge articles expose the major issues and expected developments in the field for the 21st century and help the readers to understand the scope of their specialty. Specialty Grand Challenge articles have a maximum word count of 2,000. Specialty Chief Editors are not required to pay a fee to publish a Specialty Grand Challenge article.