Submit your research
Start your submission and get more impact for your research by publishing with us.
Start your submission and get more impact for your research by publishing with us.
Ready to publish? Check out our author guidelines for everything you need to know about submission, from choosing a journal and section to preparing your manuscript.
Reviewing a manuscript? See our editorial guidelines for everything you need to know about Frontiers’ peer review process.
Our rigorous, transparent peer review process combines expert review and constructive dialogue to strengthen your manuscript.
Article processing charges (APCs) apply to articles that are accepted for publication by our external editors, following rigorous peer review.
Eastern Ecological Science Center, United States Geological Survey (USGS)
Laurel, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Bird Disease and Zoonosis
University of Oklahoma
Norman, United States
Associate Editor
Bird Disease and Zoonosis
Field Museum
Chicago, United States
Associate Editor
Bird Disease and Zoonosis
National Autonomus University of Mexico, Faculty of Veterinary Medicine
Mexico City, Mexico
Associate Editor
Bird Disease and Zoonosis