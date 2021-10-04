Scope

As birds navigate a rapidly changing world, their health serves as a critical indicator of the stability of our shared ecosystems. The Bird Diseases and Zoonosis section is dedicated to publishing rigorous, high-quality research on the infectious and non-infectious diseases affecting birds across the full spectrum of their existence—from wild populations and raised-for-release game birds, to captive collections and poultry. By examining the intricate relationships between avian hosts, pathogens, and the environment, this section seeks to advance our understanding of avian health, biodiversity conservation, and global public safety.

We welcome original research, reviews, and case studies that address the drivers, mechanisms, pathology, epidemiology, modulation and management of avian diseases. This section emphasizes a One Health approach, recognizing that the health of birds is inextricably linked to the health of humans and the environment.

Key areas of interest include, but are not limited to:

Avian Disease Drivers and Mechanisms: Reports identifying the pathogenic and environmental causes of infectious and non-infectious diseases in bird populations and understanding how those diseases develop.

Reports identifying the pathogenic and environmental causes of infectious and non-infectious diseases in bird populations and understanding how those diseases develop. Epidemiology and Transmission: Studies on the spread of viral, bacterial, fungal, and parasitic diseases in both wild, semi-wild, captive, and domestic settings, with a particular focus on how migratory patterns and environmental changes influence disease dynamics.

Studies on the spread of viral, bacterial, fungal, and parasitic diseases in both wild, semi-wild, captive, and domestic settings, with a particular focus on how migratory patterns and environmental changes influence disease dynamics. Zoonotic Risks: Research into avian pathogens with the potential to jump to human populations (e.g., Avian Influenza and West Nile Virus), focusing on surveillance, risk assessment, and prevention strategies.

Research into avian pathogens with the potential to jump to human populations (e.g., Avian Influenza and West Nile Virus), focusing on surveillance, risk assessment, and prevention strategies. Poultry Health and Food Security: Investigations into diseases affecting domesticated birds, focusing on sustainable management, vaccine efficacy, and the economic impact of outbreaks on global food systems.

Investigations into diseases affecting domesticated birds, focusing on sustainable management, vaccine efficacy, and the economic impact of outbreaks on global food systems. Wildlife Conservation and Disease: The effect of emerging infectious and non-infectious diseases on wild bird populations, especially those that are threatened or endangered, and the role of disease in species decline and recovery.

The effect of emerging infectious and non-infectious diseases on wild bird populations, especially those that are threatened or endangered, and the role of disease in species decline and recovery. Technological Innovations in Diagnostics: The application of -omics, bioinformatics, and remote sensing to track disease outbreaks and understand pathogen evolution in real-time.

The application of -omics, bioinformatics, and remote sensing to track disease outbreaks and understand pathogen evolution in real-time. Human-Bird Interface: The role of captive breeding, the exotic bird trade, subsistence and recreational hunting, and urban avian populations in disease maintenance and spillover.

The role of captive breeding, the exotic bird trade, subsistence and recreational hunting, and urban avian populations in disease maintenance and spillover. Community Science in Disease Monitoring: In alignment with our Science of Birding section, we encourage studies that utilize observations from bird enthusiasts and community databases to identify early signs of localized or widespread avian health crises.

This section directly supports Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 15: Life on Land by investigating how disease management can halt biodiversity loss and protect terrestrial ecosystems. Furthermore, it contributes to SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being by proactively addressing zoonotic threats at their source.

By integrating perspectives from ornithologists, veterinarians, ecologists, and public health experts, Bird Diseases and Zoonosis aims to be the premier open-access venue for science that ensures birds, and the humans who share their world, can thrive.