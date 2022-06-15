Publishing fees
Open Access provides free and immediate online access to the scholarly literature for anyone in the world to read, distribute and reuse. Frontiers, as a Gold Open Access publisher, offsets all the costs associated with our high-quality publishing service through Article Processing Charges (APCs): articles that are accepted for publication by our external editors following rigorous peer review incur a publishing fee charged to authors, institutions, or funders.
|Journal
|A Type Articles
|B Type Articles
|C Type Articles
|D Type Articles
Frontiers in Built Environment
CHF 1,950
CHF 900
CHF 450
0
Article types
We offer a range of article types to optimally support our various academic communities in communicating their results and research advances.
A-Type Articles: Original Research, Methods, Review, Hypothesis & Theory
B-Type Articles: Mini Review, Perspective, Brief Research Report
C-Type Articles: Opinion
D-Type Articles: Correction, Editorial.
We also provide a support program for authors and institutions with insufficient funding. Authors in countries classified by the World Bank as low or lower-middle income countries may be eligible for discounts to their APC.