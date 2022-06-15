Publishing fees
Open access provides free and immediate online access to academic research for anyone in the world to read, distribute, and re-use.
As a gold open access publisher, we receive payment in the form of article publishing charges (APCs) on articles that pass peer review and are accepted for publication by our external and independent editorial boards.
APCs are an alternative business model to traditional subscription fees, with the benefit that all content is openly and freely available for anybody to read and download, accelerating scientific collaboration and innovation.
|Journal
|A Type Articles
|B Type Articles
|C Type Articles
Frontiers in Built Environment
CHF 2,695
CHF 2,195
0
Article types
We offer a range of article types to support academic communities in publishing their results and research advances.
A-Type Articles: Original Research, Methods, Review, Hypothesis and Theory
B-Type Articles: Mini Review, Perspective, Opinion
C-Type Articles: Correction, Editorial
Heard about the partnerships program?
If your institution is partnered with us you can benefit from full or partial support for article processing charges (APCs) on manuscripts you submit.
Learn moreDiscover benefits for researchers
We also provide a support program for authors and institutions with insufficient funding. Authors in countries classified by the World Bank as low or lower-middle income countries may be eligible for discounts to their APC.