Scope

The Carbon Allotropes & Nanostructures section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the science of carbon allotropes and nanostructured carbon materials, spanning discovery, synthesis, characterisation, and fundamental property investigation.

The Carbon Allotropes & Nanostructures section welcomes submissions across the diverse domains of carbon materials research, connecting fundamental physico-chemical understanding with the design and creation of new carbon forms. This section is the home for research where the carbon material itself, its structure, synthesis, or intrinsic properties, is the primary scientific contribution.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

graphene, graphite, and related sp² carbon systems, including graphene oxide, graphene nanoribbons, and few-layer graphene

carbon nanotubes, including single-walled, multi-walled, and chirality-controlled synthesis

fullerenes, endohedral fullerenes, and fullerene derivatives

carbon quantum dots and graphene quantum dots, including synthesis routes and photoluminescent properties

novel and emerging carbon allotropes, including graphyne, graphdiyne, carbynes, schwarzites, and computationally predicted carbon forms

biochar, activated carbons, and porous carbon frameworks derived from biomass or waste precursors

carbon nanostructure synthesis and growth mechanisms, including CVD, arc discharge, laser ablation, solvothermal, and green/biomass-derived methods

defect engineering, doping, and chemical functionalisation of carbon nanostructures

characterisation of structural, mechanical, vibrational, electronic, thermal, optical, magnetic, and transport properties

magnetism, electron correlation, superconductivity, and topological properties in carbon systems

twisted, multilayer, and intercalated carbon systems

theory, simulation, and computational prediction of carbon structures and properties

data-driven and AI/ML-guided carbon materials discovery

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the properties, mechanisms, synthesis, or fundamental science of carbon allotropes and nanostructures. Studies focused primarily on multi-component carbon systems, composites, or carbon/non-carbon interfaces should be directed to the Carbon Heterostructures & Composites section. Studies focused on device-level performance or applications should be directed to the Carbon-Based Devices & Emerging Applications section.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDGs: SDG 7 (Affordable and Clean Energy), SDG 9 (Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure), SDG 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production), and SDG 13 (Climate Action).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of carbon materials research to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.