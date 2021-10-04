Scope

The Carbon-Based Devices & Emerging Applications section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the translation of carbon materials into functional devices, systems, and technologies where the carbon component is the source of scientific or technological novelty.

The Carbon-Based Devices & Emerging Applications section welcomes submissions in the various domains of carbon-based device research, which connect carbon materials science with real-world technological performance. This section is the home for research where carbon materials enable a device concept, solve an application challenge, or deliver performance that non-carbon alternatives cannot match.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

carbon-based electronic and optoelectronic devices, including graphene and CNT transistors, photodetectors, and light-emitting devices

carbon-based sensors, including electrochemical, gas, biosensing, and wearable/flexible sensor platforms

carbon materials for energy storage and conversion, including carbon-based electrodes for batteries, supercapacitors, and fuel cells

carbon-based solar energy devices, including carbon-enabled photovoltaics and solar fuel generation systems

carbon quantum dot and graphene quantum dot devices for bioimaging, theranostics, and photonic applications

carbon materials for environmental remediation, including adsorption, filtration, and catalytic degradation of pollutants

carbon materials for water purification and desalination

carbon-based biomedical devices, including drug delivery, tissue engineering scaffolds, and biocompatibility studies

carbon materials for quantum computing and quantum information processing

carbon-enabled flexible, stretchable, and printed electronics

carbon-based thermal management devices and thermoelectric energy conversion

device fabrication, patterning, and integration methods for carbon materials

carbon materials for additive manufacturing and 3D-printed functional structures

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the exploitation of carbon materials’ unique properties for the improvement of existing technologies or the creation of novel ones. The carbon material must be the central scientific contribution, studies using commercial, off-the-shelf carbon materials as routine components without material-level innovation should be directed to the relevant application-focused journal (e.g., Frontiers in Energy Research, Frontiers in Environmental Science).

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDGs: SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being), SDG 6 (Clean Water and Sanitation), SDG 7 (Affordable and Clean Energy), SDG 9 (Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure), and SDG 13 (Climate Action).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of carbon-based materials research to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.