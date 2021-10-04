Scope

The Carbon Heterostructures & Composites section is dedicated to publishing research focused on multi-component carbon systems, where the integration of carbon materials with other phases, materials, or matrices creates enhanced or emergent functionality.

The Carbon Heterostructures & Composites section welcomes submissions in the various domains of carbon materials research, which connect the fields of materials processing, interface science, and architectured material design. This section is the home for research where the interaction between carbon and another component, at an interface, within a composite, or across a heterostructure, is the primary scientific contribution.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

carbon-carbon heterostructures, including graphene/CNT, CNT/fullerene, and multi-allotrope architectures

carbon/non-carbon van der Waals heterostructures and 2D material stacks incorporating carbon layers

MXene/carbon hybrid systems for energy storage, EMI shielding, and sensing

carbon fibre composites and carbon fibre reinforced polymers (CFRPs) for structural, aerospace, and energy applications

carbon nanotube and graphene-reinforced polymer, ceramic, and metal matrix composites

MOF-derived and template-derived porous carbon frameworks and hierarchical carbon architectures

carbon/metal oxide, carbon/metal, and carbon/semiconductor hybrid nanostructures

interface science, interfacial charge transfer, and bonding mechanisms in carbon-based multi-component systems

surface functionalisation and chemical modification of carbon materials for improved integration with other phases

carbon-supported catalysts, including carbon-based single-atom catalysts and carbon-supported nanoparticle systems

materials design, multiscale modelling, and simulation of carbon heterostructures and composites

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the design, fabrication, characterisation, or performance of multi-component carbon systems. Studies focused on a single carbon allotrope in isolation should be directed to the Carbon Allotropes & Nanostructures section. Studies focused primarily on device-level performance or end-use applications should be directed to the Carbon-Based Devices & Emerging Applications section. Carbon must be a primary structural or functional component, not merely a minor additive or filler.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDGs: SDG 9 (Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure), SDG 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production), and SDG 13 (Climate Action).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of carbon materials research to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.