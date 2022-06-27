Main content

Specialty chief editor hugo ten cate Maastricht University Medical Centre Maastricht , Netherlands Specialty Chief Editor Thrombosis

Scope Thrombosis is the main cause of ischemic cardiovascular diseases, as well as venous thromboembolic disorders, both leading causes of mortality and long term morbidity in men and women, around the globe. Thrombosis research addresses this huge clinical impact, by exploring new strategies for personalized diagnostics, prevention and treatment. Expanding research also addresses the pleiotropic effects of coagulation proteases as well as blood and vascular cells, including platelets, in relation to complex diseases like atherosclerosis, myocardial infarction and stroke, infectious (eg Covid-19) and inflammatory diseases and cancer. “The Thrombosis section of Frontiers Cardiovascular Medicine publishes high-quality fundamental, translational and clinical research focused on thrombotic diseases, but also addressing complex disorders driven by thrombo-inflammatory mechanisms, a topical field of exploration/investigation. Areas covered by this section include, but are not limited to: • Venous thromboembolism and post-thrombotic syndrome • Arterial thromboembolism and atherothrombosis • Microvascular coagulopathies including disseminated intravascular coagulation • Thrombo-inflammation • Organization of personalized, thrombosis management • Diagnostic innovations in laboratory testing and imaging • Biomarker identification, including all -omics approaches • Coagulopathies related to extracorporeal circulation • Mechanisms of thrombosis and fibrinolysis • Pleiotropic actions of coagulation proteases and platelets • Prevention and management of bleeding associated with antithrombotic medication • Novel antithrombotic and fibrinolytic drugs and devices; antidotes Reports dealing with congenital bleeding disorders including hemophilias and platelet function disorders do not fall within the scope of this section and should be submitted to more specialized journals. Frontiers in Cardiovascular Medicine is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Facts Short name Front. Cardiovasc. Med.

Abbreviation fcvm

Electronic ISSN 2297-055X

Indexed in PubMed, PubMed Central (PMC), Scopus, Web of Science Science Citation Index Expanded (SCIE), Google Scholar, DOAJ, CrossRef, Semantic Scholar, Ulrich's Periodicals Directory, CLOCKSS

PMCID All published articles receive a PMCID

Impact 5.846 Impact Factor 8.2 CiteScore

Submission Thrombosis welcomes submissions of the following article types: Brief Research Report, Case Report, Clinical Trial, Correction, Editorial, General Commentary, Hypothesis & Theory, Methods, Mini Review, Opinion, Original Research, Perspective, Policy and Practice Reviews, Review, Study Protocol, Systematic Review. All manuscripts must be submitted directly to the section Thrombosis, where they are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the specialty section.

Open access statement Frontiers' philosophy is that all research is for the benefit of humankind. Research is the product of an investment by society and therefore its fruits should be returned to all people without borders or discrimination, serving society universally and in a transparent fashion. That is why Frontiers provides online free and open access to all of its research publications. For more information on open access click here. Open access funder and institutional mandates Frontiers is fully compliant with open access mandates, by publishing its articles under the Creative Commons Attribution licence (CC-BY). Funder mandates such as those by the Wellcome Trust (UK), National Institutes of Health (USA) and the Australian Research Council (Australia) are fully compatible with publishing in Frontiers. Authors retain copyright of their work and can deposit their publication in any repository. The work can be freely shared and adapted provided that appropriate credit is given and any changes specified.

Copyright statement Under the Frontiers Conditions for Website Use and the Frontiers General Conditions for Authors, authors of articles published in Frontiers journals retain copyright on their articles, except for any third-party images and other materials added by Frontiers, which are subject to copyright of their respective owners. Authors are therefore free to disseminate and re-publish their articles, subject to any requirements of third-party copyright owners and subject to the original publication being fully cited. Visitors may also download and forward articles subject to the citation requirements and subject to any fees Frontiers may charge for downloading licenses. The ability to copy, download, forward or otherwise distribute any materials is always subject to any copyright notices displayed. Copyright notices must be displayed prominently and may not be obliterated, deleted or hidden, totally or partially.