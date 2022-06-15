philipp kaldis
Lund University
Lund, Sweden
Specialty Chief Editor
Cell Metabolism, Proliferation and Disease
The Cell Metabolism, Proliferation and Disease section publishes high-quality research on how cells integrate growth and division with their metabolic and energetic state, and how disruption of these processes contributes to disease.
Led by Dr. Philipp Kaldis from Lund University, the section welcomes submissions offering significant insights into the molecular and systems-level mechanisms that coordinate cell growth and proliferation with metabolism, development, inflammation, and disease.
Topics considered in the scope of this section include:
Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the complex interplay between cell growth, division, metabolism and their regulation in various biological contexts. The section welcomes submissions of studies involving all model organisms (mammals, yeast, worms, flies, fish) and systems (cell cultures, organoids), and integrative as well as translational approaches combining work in different species and human research.
The section welcomes submissions that support and advance Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 3: Good Health and Well-being.
The Cell Growth and Division section does not consider descriptive studies, such as gene expression profiles or transcript, protein, or metabolite levels under specific conditions or in a particular cell type, unless these studies provide significant biological or mechanistic insight into how these changes regulate cell growth, division, or metabolism.
The section does not consider studies consisting solely of bioinformatic investigation of publicly available genomic/transcriptomic data without experimental validation and mechanistic insights.
This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of cell biology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.
Short name
Front. Cell Dev. Biol.
Abbreviation
fcell
Electronic ISSN
2296-634X
Impact
5.3 Impact Factor
9.9 CiteScore
Indexed in
PubMed, PubMed Central (PMC), Scopus, Web of Science Science Citation Index Expanded (SCIE), DOAJ, Crossref, CLOCKSS, OpenAIRE, Bielefeld Academic Search Engine (BASE), Biological Abstracts, CNPIEC, CNKI Scholar, Committee on Publication Ethics (COPE), Dimensions, Embase, Chinese Academy of Sciences GoOA, ResearchGate, EBSCO, ZBMED, ProQuest
Cell Metabolism, Proliferation and Disease welcomes submissions of the following article types: Brief Research Report, Correction, Data Report, Editorial, FAIR² Data, General Commentary, Hypothesis and Theory, Methods, Mini Review, Opinion, Original Research, Perspective, Review, Technology and Code.
All manuscripts must be submitted directly to the section Cell Metabolism, Proliferation and Disease, where they are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the specialty section.
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