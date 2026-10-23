Review
Published on 23 Oct 2026
Post-translational modifications of PLK1: a dynamic regulatory network in cell cycle regulation and tumor progression
in Cell Growth and Division
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Review
Published on 23 Oct 2026
in Cell Growth and Division
Review
Accepted on 19 Oct 2026
in Cell Growth and Division
Original Research
Accepted on 16 Oct 2026
in Cell Growth and Division
Mini Review
Accepted on 15 Oct 2026
in Cell Growth and Division
Review
Published on 14 Oct 2026
in Cell Growth and Division
Review
Accepted on 13 Oct 2026
in Cell Growth and Division
Original Research
Published on 11 Sep 2026
in Cell Growth and Division
Original Research
Published on 08 Sep 2026
in Cell Growth and Division
Original Research
Published on 01 Sep 2026
in Cell Growth and Division
Original Research
Published on 24 Aug 2026
in Cell Growth and Division
Review
Published on 20 Aug 2026
in Cell Growth and Division
Original Research
Published on 31 Jul 2026
in Cell Growth and Division
Review
Published on 27 Jul 2026
in Cell Growth and Division
Original Research
Published on 23 Jul 2026
in Cell Growth and Division
Review
Published on 22 Jul 2026
in Cell Growth and Division
Review
Published on 29 Jun 2026
in Cell Growth and Division
Editorial
Published on 04 Jun 2026
in Cell Growth and Division
Review
Published on 29 May 2026
in Cell Growth and Division
Original Research
Published on 25 May 2026
in Cell Growth and Division
Original Research
Published on 29 Apr 2026
in Cell Growth and Division
Editorial
Published on 01 Apr 2026
in Cell Growth and Division
Mini Review
Published on 31 Mar 2026
in Cell Growth and Division
Review
Published on 13 Mar 2026
in Cell Growth and Division
Mini Review
Published on 25 Feb 2026
in Cell Growth and Division