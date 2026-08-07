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University of Louisville
Louisville, United States
Field Chief Editor
Frontiers in Cellular and Infection Microbiology
Sidra Medicine
Doha, Qatar
Specialty Chief Editor
Extra-intestinal Microbiome
The Ohio State University
Columbus, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Adaptive & Innate Immunity in Infection
American University of Beirut
Beirut, Lebanon
Specialty Chief Editor
Antibiotic Resistance and New Antimicrobial drugs