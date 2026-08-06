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University of Louisville
Louisville, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Bacteria and Host
University of Nebraska Medical Center
Omaha, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Bacteria and Host
University of Florida
Gainesville, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Bacteria and Host
INRAE Centre Jouy-en-Josas
Jouy-en-Josas, France
Associate Editor
Bacteria and Host