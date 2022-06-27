Main content

Specialty chief editor malgorzata biczysko Shanghai University Shanghai , China Specialty Chief Editor Physical Chemistry and Chemical Physics

Scope The Physical Chemistry and Chemical Physics section is an interdisciplinary forum that publishes pioneering research across the fields of physical chemistry and molecular chemical physics. Areas covered by this section include, but are not limited to: Molecular reaction dynamics in the gas phase and in liquids

Interphase science

Clusters, radicals and ions

Photochemistry

Transport phenomena

Surface chemistry

Molecular quantum mechanics

Molecular spectroscopy All studies must provide new physical insights. Work solely reporting data or applications of data is not suitable for this section. Interdisciplinary work related to the fields of materials, nanoscience, energy and biophysical chemistry are welcome if they provide a clear physical insight.



Please note that for submission in Frontiers in Chemistry, only the following article types are accepted: Original Research, Review, Minireview and Perspective. Frontiers in Chemistry is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Facts Short name Front. Chem.

Abbreviation fchem

Electronic ISSN 2296-2646

Indexed in PubMed Central (PMC), Scopus, Web of Science Science Citation Index Expanded (SCIE), Google Scholar, DOAJ, CrossRef, Chemical Abstracts Service (CAS), CLOCKSS

PMCID All published articles receive a PMCID

Impact 5.545 Impact Factor 6.6 CiteScore

Submission Physical Chemistry and Chemical Physics welcomes submissions of the following article types: Brief Research Report, Correction, Editorial, Mini Review, Original Research, Perspective, Review, Technology and Code. All manuscripts must be submitted directly to the section Physical Chemistry and Chemical Physics, where they are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the specialty section.

