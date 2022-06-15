Scope

The Interventions for Adolescent Mental Health section is dedicated to publishing research focused on addressing mental health difficulties in adolescents and young adults up to 26 years old.

The section welcomes submissions in various domains of mental health and mental health interventions, which aim to improve the well-being of young people during critical transition phases.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include those:

addressing poverty and its effects, such as homelessness, food insecurity, job market instability and under-employment

enhancing educational environments for youth well-being

ensuring youth-focused and appropriate mental health services

examining the role of social media and the internet on mental health

supporting family and whānau (extended family and connected others) in recognising risk factors and conducts that need intervention

tackling discrimination and exclusion in communities, and

innovations in services to strengthen youth mental health and prevent mental health problems.

addressing mental health conditions—including depression, anxiety, self-harm and suicidality, disruptive or impulse-control problems, substance use, eating disorders, sleep problems, trauma-related disorders, and comorbid psychiatric presentations—when the primary contribution advances treatment, prevention, service delivery, implementation, policy/practice, or real-world impact

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about interventions and approaches that contribute to the improvement of mental health outcomes for young people. Descriptive epidemiology, measurement development, etiological modeling, and mechanistic studies are considered only when they directly inform intervention design, delivery, scaling, or equitable access for adolescents and young adults (12–26). Otherwise, such work should be submitted to the Developmental Psychopathology and Mental Health section.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance our understanding of the colonization impacts and the structural ways in which it continues to affect young people and particularly young people of indigenous ancestries (SDG 10), social determinants of health of poverty and their effects in youth (SDG 1), and works aimed at developing interventions for early life stages and parental support (SDG 3), enhancing educational environments for youth well-being (SDG 4), ensuring youth-focused and appropriate services (SDG 3), examining the role of social media and the internet in mental health (SDG 3), promoting equity and participatory approaches in research (SDG 10), supporting family and whānau in young people's lives (SDG 3), and tackling discrimination and exclusion in communities (SDG 10).

The Interventions for Adolescent Mental Health section does not consider studies that solely focus on general adolescent development, physical health, or educational outcomes without a fundamental link with mental health and mental health interventions. However, research that examines educational environments for youth well-being and their impact on mental health will be considered within the scope of this section. Additionally, research that lacks a clear emphasis on the mental health of adolescents or the effectiveness of specific interventions will be considered out of scope for this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of mental health interventions to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.