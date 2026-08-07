Frontiers in Communications and Networks

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Oulu, Finland
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King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals
Dhahran, Saudi Arabia
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Université du Québec à Montréal
Montreal, Canada
Specialty Chief Editor
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