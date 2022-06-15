Scope

The Antennas and Microwave Theory section is dedicated to publishing research on fundamental and applied advances in antennas, microwave theory and design, and electromagnetic wave propagation for modern and future communication systems.

Led by Prof. Wilhelm Keusgen from the Technical University of Berlin, Germany, the Antennas and Microwave Theory section welcomes submissions across the broad domains of antennas, microwave circuits, propagation, and measurements that bridge rigorous theory, advanced design, and impactful real-world applications.

Topics considered within the scope of this section include:

planar antennas and reflectarray antennas

metamaterial antennas

sub-THz and THz antennas

beamforming and hybrid beamforming architectures and designs

MIMO, massive MIMO, and gigantic MIMO antennas

additive manufacturing of microwave components and antennas

reconfigurable and tuneable microwave components and antennas

reconfigurable intelligent surfaces

transceiver architectures and designs

RF power amplifiers

transceiver impairments and digital predistortion

power efficiency of microwave systems

full duplex transceivers

mm-wave and THz photonics

microwave test and measurement techniques

antenna and over the air testing testing

channel measurements and channel modelling

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the analysis, design, implementation, and characterization of antennas and microwave systems, with a clear link to practical communication, networking, or sensing scenarios. Contributions are expected to address efficient generation, radiation, propagation, and signal processing across the RF-to-sub-THz spectrum, and may cover theoretical foundations, novel architectures, advanced materials, or system-level demonstrations.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in antennas, microwave theory, and electromagnetic engineering to researchers, industry practitioners, standards bodies, policymakers, and the public worldwide.