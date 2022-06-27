affa rozana abd rashid
Faculty of Science & Technology, Universiti Sains Islam Malaysia
Negeri Sembilan, Malaysia
Community Reviewer
Antennas and Microwave Theory
Faculty of Science & Technology, Universiti Sains Islam Malaysia
Negeri Sembilan, Malaysia
Community Reviewer
Antennas and Microwave Theory
University of Bradford
Bradford, United Kingdom
Community Reviewer
Antennas and Microwave Theory
Analog Devices (United States)
Norwood, United States
Community Reviewer
Antennas and Microwave Theory
Lakehead University
Thunder Bay, Canada
Community Reviewer
Antennas and Microwave Theory
Ninevah University
Ninevah, Iraq
Community Reviewer
Antennas and Microwave Theory
Riga Technical University
Riga, Latvia
Community Reviewer
Antennas and Microwave Theory
King Abdullah University of Science and Technology
Thuwal, Saudi Arabia
Community Reviewer
Antennas and Microwave Theory
King Abdullah University of Science and Technology
Thuwal, Saudi Arabia
Community Reviewer
Antennas and Microwave Theory
Ninevah university
Mosul, Iraq
Community Reviewer
Antennas and Microwave Theory
University of Toronto
Toronto, Canada
Community Reviewer
Antennas and Microwave Theory
Ninevah University
Ninevah, Iraq
Community Reviewer
Antennas and Microwave Theory
University of Technology, Iraq
Baghdad, Iraq
Community Reviewer
Antennas and Microwave Theory
Istanbul Medeniyet University
Istanbul, Türkiye
Community Reviewer
Antennas and Microwave Theory
University of Bristol
Bristol, United Kingdom
Community Reviewer
Antennas and Microwave Theory
Monash University Malaysia
Subang Jaya, Malaysia
Community Reviewer
Antennas and Microwave Theory
Faculty of Engineering and Built Environment, Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia
Bangi, Malaysia
Community Reviewer
Antennas and Microwave Theory