Scope

The Conservation Genomics section of Frontiers in Conservation Science publishes high-quality research focused on applying genetic and genomic approaches to basic and applied conservation questions. We aim to provide a forum for diverse voices to shape the future of this field, and strongly position genomics within conservation. Genomic tools have revolutionized conservation biology as researchers address previously intractable and time-critical questions about at-risk populations, species, and ecosystems. The Conservation Genomics section welcomes submissions on a variety of topics, including those that integrate data across biological scales. Priority will be given to scientifically rigorous manuscripts that use genomics approaches to explicitly inform management practice. Areas covered by this section include, but are not limited to using genomics and allied approaches to:

· Identify impacts of global change on genetic variation of populations, species, communities

· Assess population structure and phylogeography of threatened species

· Determine taxonomic units for conservation

· Monitor genetic variation using environmental samples (eDNA)

· Investigate connectivity across landscapes

· Investigate inbreeding and inbreeding depression in wild populations

· Identify adaptive genetic variation in captive or wild populations of conservation concern

· Assess the potential for demographic, genetic, or evolutionary rescue

· Inform alternative management strategies and support adaptive management approaches

· Develop genetic strategies for translocations, reintroductions, and rewilding

· Integrate data across spatial, temporal, and biological scales

· Integrate genomic data with other organismal, ecological, or landscape level datasets

· Evaluate emerging technologies and analytical approaches

· Assess ways to better integrate genomic datasets in conservation practice

· Explore the use of genetics and genomics in citizen science and biodiversity education

· Apply genomics to legal conservation contexts like forensics

· Explore ethical questions about applying genetic and genomic techniques to conservation

All papers should ask and answer pressing questions in conservation and have relevance to the science, practice and/or policy of conservation genomics. We welcome empirical, applied, and methodological contributions. Authors must highlight the conservation and management relevance of their studies in their submissions. More fundamental studies of ecology or evolution should be directed to our sister journal, Frontiers in Ecology and Evolution.