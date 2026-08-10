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ADA Science & Research Institute, American Dental Association
Gaithersburg, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Systems Integration, Education and Innovation
Carol Davila University of Medicine and Pharmacy
Bucharest, Romania
Associate Editor
Systems Integration, Education and Innovation
Faculty of Dentistry, São Paulo State University
Araraquara, Brazil
Associate Editor
Systems Integration, Education and Innovation
Tohoku University
Sendai, Japan
Associate Editor
Systems Integration, Education and Innovation