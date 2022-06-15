Scope

The Systems Integration, Education and Innovation section is dedicated to publishing research that connects holistic, systems-based approaches to understanding the dental-oral-craniofacial region in the context of the whole body, and to advancing the education, technologies, and innovations that transform how oral health knowledge is generated, taught, and applied.

Led by Dr. Francisco Nociti from the School of Dentistry, University of Maryland, the section welcomes submissions across diverse domains of dental, oral and general health research that link interdisciplinary systems, educational advancement, and technological innovation to improve health outcomes.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

computational systems modeling relevant to dental-oral-craniofacial health

artificial intelligence, machine learning, and digital tools applied to dental-oral-craniofacial health

dental and oral health education, curriculum development, and pedagogical innovationt

dental-oral-craniofacial correlated areas

digital dentistry, tele-dentistry, and emerging clinical technologies

drug development

broader healthcare topics with implications for dental-oral-craniofacial health

innovation in diagnostics, devices, materials, and workflows

one health

public health and policies

rare diseases

saliva-oriented research

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about innovative and practical approaches to strengthen health systems through systems thinking, education, and technology, with a specific focus on the dental-oral-craniofacial region and its relation to systemic diseases and conditions. Papers with no relation to dental-oral-craniofacial health or education are not suitable for submission.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions that support and advance SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being) and SDG 4 (Quality Education).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of dental and oral health research to researchers, industry, policymakers, educators, and the public worldwide.