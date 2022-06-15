Scope

The Culture, Identity and Development section, led by Prof. Iheoma U. Iruka (University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill) examines how cultural contexts, racial and ethnic identities, and structural forces shape human development across the lifespan. It centers culture not as a background variable but as a primary driver of developmental processes, exploring how individuals develop within and in response to the social, historical, political, technological, and community systems that surround them. Sociocultural and sociopolitical identities and contexts are understood as integral to human development and to the programs and policies that enable people to thrive.

The section welcomes empirical, theoretical, and methodological contributions across disciplines, addressing topics including but not limited to:

Racial, ethnic, and cultural identity formation across developmental stages, including socialization, internalization, and self-concept

Healthy self-identity and cultural wealth across communities

Cultural practices and family systems as developmental contexts, including indigenous, immigrant, and diasporic communities

Collectivism and cross-cultural perspectives on human development and connection

Structural and systemic influences on development, including racism, discrimination, xenophobia, poverty, and inequity as developmental exposures

Systems of power and oppression and their role in shaping developmental opportunity

Acculturation, bicultural identity, and migration as developmental experiences across generations

Individual and community resilience and resistance in racially and culturally minoritized children, youth, and families

Anti-racist and culturally grounded methodologies for studying development in diverse populations

Intersectionality as a framework for understanding how race, ethnicity, class, gender, and other identities jointly shape developmental trajectories

Global and cross-cultural perspectives that challenge Western-centric developmental models

All submissions must contribute meaningful insight into how race, culture, and socio-demographic identities or contexts shape human development. Manuscripts that do not critically engage with questions of history, power, justice, identity, and their role in developmental processes fall outside the scope of this section.

Email us at developmentalpsychology@frontiersin.org if you would like to receive more information on the submission process or submit to the section.