Submit your research
Start your submission and get more impact for your research by publishing with us.
Start your submission and get more impact for your research by publishing with us.
Ready to publish? Check out our author guidelines for everything you need to know about submission, from choosing a journal and section to preparing your manuscript.
Reviewing a manuscript? See our editorial guidelines for everything you need to know about Frontiers’ peer review process.
Our rigorous, transparent peer review process combines expert review and constructive dialogue to strengthen your manuscript.
Article processing charges (APCs) apply to articles that are accepted for publication by our external editors, following rigorous peer review.
University of South Australia
Adelaide, Australia
Specialty Chief Editor
Health Communications and Behavior Change
Kuwait University
Kuwait City, Kuwait
Associate Editor
Health Communications and Behavior Change
German Sport University Cologne
Cologne, Germany
Associate Editor
Health Communications and Behavior Change
University of Applied Sciences and Arts of Western Switzerland
Delémont, Switzerland
Associate Editor
Health Communications and Behavior Change