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Amsterdam University Medical Center
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Specialty Chief Editor
Human Factors and Digital Health
New York University Shanghai
Shanghai, China
Assistant Specialty Chief Editor
Human Factors and Digital Health
University of California, Berkeley
Berkeley, United States
Associate Editor
Human Factors and Digital Health
Loughborough University
Loughborough, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Human Factors and Digital Health