Scope

The Learning Innovations and Digital Transformation section publishes research on emerging technologies, educational innovations, and the transformation of learning, teaching, educational research, and scholarship.

Led by Dr. P.G. Schrader from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, the Learning Innovations and Digital Transformation section welcomes submissions that advance understanding of educational innovation and technological change.

Topics considered within the scope of this section include:

Artificial intelligence in education, including generative AI, human–AI interaction, intelligent tutoring, automated feedback, AI agents, and implications for learning, teaching, assessment, and scholarship.

Educational data science, learning analytics, educational data mining, machine learning, and computational approaches to understanding learners, educational processes, and systems.

Games, simulations, immersive and extended reality environments, adaptive and personalized systems, and other emerging or evolving interactive technologies.

Innovative pedagogies, curricula, assessment practices, and learning designs, including new approaches enabled by established technologies.

Innovations in digital, online, blended, distance, open, and collaborative learning.

Cognitive, motivational, social, emotional, and developmental dimensions of learning involving educational innovations and emerging technologies.

Digital, data, and AI literacies; educator development; and changing educational and professional practices.

Accessibility, inclusion, learner variability, and equitable participation in educational innovation.

Adoption, adaptation, implementation, scaling, and sustainability of innovations across cultural, organizational, and institutional contexts.

Digital transformation of educational organizations and systems, including changes in infrastructure, governance, curricula, assessment, and professional practice.

Ethical, critical, policy, and societal perspectives on innovation and transformation, including agency, privacy, fairness, responsibility, and the distribution of benefits and risks.

Innovations in educational research, evaluation, scholarly collaboration, and knowledge creation, including computational research approaches.

These topics are illustrative rather than exhaustive. Contributions connecting areas of inquiry, introducing emerging questions, or examining innovations beyond these examples are encouraged.

The section welcomes interdisciplinary and cross-disciplinary contributions drawing on diverse theories, methods, and professional traditions. Research may address learning across the lifespan in formal, informal, community, workplace, and professional settings. Innovation may involve emerging technologies, new methods and systems, original applications or reconfigurations of existing technologies, or changes in educational practices, institutions, and research approaches.

The section welcomes empirical, theoretical, methodological, design, review, and critical contributions addressing effectiveness, processes, experiences, implementation, contextual differences, and intended or unintended consequences.

Contributions need not introduce a new technology or algorithm, or demonstrate positive outcomes. Research using established tools and methods, including replication, comparative evaluation, longitudinal investigation, and unsuccessful implementation, is welcome when it advances understanding of the section’s core fields, innovations, or processes of transformation. Authors should explain their contribution’s significance and connection to these areas.

Contributions across subjects, professions, and disciplines are welcome, including work relevant to SDG 4 (Quality Education) and SDG 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure) that advances inclusive educational opportunities and responsible innovation.