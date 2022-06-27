rafidah abd karim
MARA University of Technology
Shah Alam, Malaysia
Community Reviewer
Learning Innovations and Digital Transformation
MARA University of Technology
Shah Alam, Malaysia
Community Reviewer
Learning Innovations and Digital Transformation
University of Alicante
Alicante, Spain
Community Reviewer
Learning Innovations and Digital Transformation
Auckland University of Technology
Auckland, New Zealand
Community Reviewer
Learning Innovations and Digital Transformation
Taylor's University
Subang Jaya, Malaysia
Community Reviewer
Learning Innovations and Digital Transformation
Sofia University
Sofia, Bulgaria
Community Reviewer
Learning Innovations and Digital Transformation
Associate professor at Pegaso University Department Human Sciences
Naples, Italy
Community Reviewer
Learning Innovations and Digital Transformation
Facultad de Educación, Universidad Nacional de Educación a Distancia
Madrid, Spain
Community Reviewer
Learning Innovations and Digital Transformation
Victoria University, Australia
Melbourne, Australia
Community Reviewer
Learning Innovations and Digital Transformation
University of Helsinki
Helsinki, Finland
Community Reviewer
Learning Innovations and Digital Transformation
Haaga-Helia University of Applied Sciences
Helsinki, Finland
Community Reviewer
Learning Innovations and Digital Transformation
University of Southern Queensland
Toowoomba, Australia
Community Reviewer
Learning Innovations and Digital Transformation
University of North Texas
Denton, United States
Community Reviewer
Learning Innovations and Digital Transformation
Netaji Subhas University of Technology
Delhi, India
Community Reviewer
Learning Innovations and Digital Transformation
Department of Computer Science, Polytechnic Scool, University of Alcala
Alcalá de Henares, Spain
Community Reviewer
Learning Innovations and Digital Transformation
Department of Educational Research, Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences, Lancaster University
Lancaster, United Kingdom
Community Reviewer
Learning Innovations and Digital Transformation
University of Cagliari
Cagliari, Italy
Community Reviewer
Learning Innovations and Digital Transformation