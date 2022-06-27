valerio acocella
Roma Tre University
Rome, Italy
Field Chief Editor
Frontiers in Earth Science
Sapienza University of Rome
Rome, Italy
Specialty Chief Editor
Sedimentology, Stratigraphy and Diagenesis
Imperial College London
London, United Kingdom
Specialty Chief Editor
Hydrosphere
ETH Zürich
Zurich, Switzerland
Specialty Chief Editor
Biogeoscience
Baylor University
Waco, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Quaternary Science, Geomorphology and Paleoenvironment
Newcastle University
Newcastle upon Tyne, United Kingdom
Specialty Chief Editor
Interdisciplinary Climate Studies
UMR5563 Géosciences Environnement Toulouse (GET)
Toulouse, France
Specialty Chief Editor
Petrology
University of Southampton
Southampton, United Kingdom
Specialty Chief Editor
Structural Geology and Tectonics
Lehigh University
Bethlehem, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Geomagnetism and Paleomagnetism
Cyprus University of Technology
Limassol, Cyprus
Specialty Chief Editor
Geoinformatics
Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Lausanne
Lausanne, Switzerland
Specialty Chief Editor
Cryospheric Sciences
University of New Brunswick Fredericton
Fredericton, Canada
Specialty Chief Editor
Economic Geology
University of Kansas
Lawrence, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Paleontology
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Champaign, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Geochemistry
The University of Manchester
Manchester, United Kingdom
Specialty Chief Editor
Georeservoirs
University of Münster
Münster, Germany
Specialty Chief Editor
Earth and Planetary Materials