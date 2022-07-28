Submit your research
Start your submission and get more impact for your research by publishing with us.
Start your submission and get more impact for your research by publishing with us.
Ready to publish? Check out our author guidelines for everything you need to know about submission, from choosing a journal and section to preparing your manuscript.
Reviewing a manuscript? See our editorial guidelines for everything you need to know about Frontiers’ peer review process.
Our efficient and rigorous peer review means you’ll get a decision on your manuscript in just 77 days.
Article processing charges (APCs) apply to articles that are accepted for publication by our external editors, following rigorous peer review.
University of Münster
Münster , Germany
Specialty Chief Editor
Earth and Planetary Materials
University of Calgary
Calgary , Canada
Associate Editor
Earth and Planetary Materials
University of Michigan
Ann Arbor , United States
Associate Editor
Earth and Planetary Materials
The University of Tennessee, Knoxville
Knoxville , United States
Associate Editor
Earth and Planetary Materials