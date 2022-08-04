Submit your research
Start your submission and get more impact for your research by publishing with us.
Start your submission and get more impact for your research by publishing with us.
Ready to publish? Check out our author guidelines for everything you need to know about submission, from choosing a journal and section to preparing your manuscript.
Reviewing a manuscript? See our editorial guidelines for everything you need to know about Frontiers’ peer review process.
Our efficient and rigorous peer review means you’ll get a decision on your manuscript in just 77 days.
Article processing charges (APCs) apply to articles that are accepted for publication by our external editors, following rigorous peer review.
Max Planck Institute for Chemistry
Mainz , Germany
Specialty Chief Editor
Environmental Informatics and Remote Sensing
Hohai University
Nanjing , China
Associate Editor
Environmental Informatics and Remote Sensing
Institute for Systems and Computer Engineering, Technology and Science, Faculty of Engineering, University of Porto
Lisbon , Portugal
Associate Editor
Environmental Informatics and Remote Sensing
Istituto Nazionale di Geofisica e Vulcanologia (INGV)
Rome , Italy
Associate Editor
Environmental Informatics and Remote Sensing