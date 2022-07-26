Submit your research
Start your submission and get more impact for your research by publishing with us.
Start your submission and get more impact for your research by publishing with us.
Ready to publish? Check out our author guidelines for everything you need to know about submission, from choosing a journal and section to preparing your manuscript.
Reviewing a manuscript? See our editorial guidelines for everything you need to know about Frontiers’ peer review process.
Our efficient and rigorous peer review means you’ll get a decision on your manuscript in just 77 days.
Article processing charges (APCs) apply to articles that are accepted for publication by our external editors, following rigorous peer review.
Lehigh University
Bethlehem , United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Geomagnetism and Paleomagnetism
Institute of Tectonics and Geophysics named after Y.A. Kosygin (RAS)
Khabarovsk , Russia
Associate Editor
Geomagnetism and Paleomagnetism
Université de Nantes
Nantes , France
Associate Editor
Geomagnetism and Paleomagnetism
Concordia College
Moorhead , United States
Associate Editor
Geomagnetism and Paleomagnetism