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University of Kansas
Lawrence, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Paleontology
Centre for Vertebrate Evolutionary Biology, Yunnan University
Kunming, China
Specialty Chief Editor
Paleontology
Rio de Janeiro State Federal University
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Associate Editor
Paleontology
University of Calcutta
Kolkata, India
Associate Editor
Paleontology