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UMR5563 Géosciences Environnement Toulouse (GET)
Toulouse, France
Specialty Chief Editor
Petrology
Australian National University
Canberra, Australia
Associate Editor
Petrology
University of Kurdistan
Sanandaj, Iran
Associate Editor
Petrology
University of Science and Technology Houari Boumediene
Bab Ezzouar, Algeria
Associate Editor
Petrology