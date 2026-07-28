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Roma Tre University
Rome, Italy
Specialty Chief Editor
Volcanology
The University of Tokyo
Bunkyo, Japan
Associate Editor
Volcanology
Icelandic Meteorological Office
Reykjavik, Iceland
Associate Editor
Volcanology
Institute of Earth Sciences Jaume Almera, Spanish National Research Council (CSIC)
Barcelona, Spain
Associate Editor
Volcanology