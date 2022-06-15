Scope

The Integrative Systems Ecology, Evolution and Plant Science section of Frontiers in Systems Biology is dedicated to publishing research that uses systems-level approaches to understand biological organization across scales, from molecules and cells to populations, communities and ecosystems, in the context of environmental change. This section integrates systems biology with ecology, plant science, environmental science, synthetic biology and evolution, with a particular focus on climate change, global change biology and biodiversity loss. We welcome contributions that apply experimental, field, computational, theoretical or data-driven systems approaches to uncover mechanisms and networks underlying biological responses to environmental variation, and that link molecular and physiological processes to individual, population, community and ecosystem dynamics.

Submissions should provide predictive, integrative or translational insight relevant to biodiversity conservation, climate adaptation, agriculture, forestry, ecosystem management and sustainable biotechnological applications, and should explicitly connect multiple levels of biological organization or combine complementary empirical and modeling approaches.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include, but are not limited to:

Climate change and global change biology from a systems perspective

Predictive systems ecology and eco‑evolutionary dynamics under environmental change

Plant systems biology of abiotic and biotic stress responses

Systems approaches to crop and forest resilience and productivity

Ecological networks, community assembly and biodiversity in a systems framework

Environmental and conservation systems biology for management and restoration

Environmental omics and microbiomes in natural and managed ecosystems

Synthetic and engineered biological systems for environmental and agricultural applications

Multi-scale models linking molecular, organismal and ecosystem processes

Network analysis of regulatory, metabolic and signaling pathways in context

Machine learning and data integration for ecological and environmental systems

Open data, tools and platforms enabling integrative systems biology research

This multidisciplinary section serves researchers in systems biology, ecology, plant science, environmental science, evolution, synthetic biology, agricultural and forestry sciences, conservation biology and climate science, as well as practitioners and policymakers seeking quantitative and mechanistic insight into biological responses to environmental change.