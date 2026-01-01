lászló bakacsy
University of Szeged
Szeged, Hungary
Community Reviewer
Integrative Systems Ecology, Evolution and Plant Science
University of Szeged
Szeged, Hungary
Community Reviewer
Integrative Systems Ecology, Evolution and Plant Science
São Paulo State University
São Paulo, Brazil
Community Reviewer
Integrative Systems Ecology, Evolution and Plant Science
American University
Washington, DC, United States
Community Reviewer
Integrative Systems Ecology, Evolution and Plant Science
University of Leeds
Leeds, United Kingdom
Community Reviewer
Integrative Systems Ecology, Evolution and Plant Science
Institute of Bio-Resources and Sustainable Development (IBSD)
Imphal, India
Community Reviewer
Integrative Systems Ecology, Evolution and Plant Science
KingCreate Biotechnology Company Limited
Guangzhou, China
Community Reviewer
Integrative Systems Ecology, Evolution and Plant Science
Clemson University
Clemson, United States
Community Reviewer
Integrative Systems Ecology, Evolution and Plant Science
Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (DOE)
Richland, United States
Community Reviewer
Integrative Systems Ecology, Evolution and Plant Science
University of California, San Diego
La Jolla, United States
Community Reviewer
Integrative Systems Ecology, Evolution and Plant Science
Laboratorio Internacional de Investigación sobre el Genoma Humano (LIIGH), Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México (UNAM)
Querétaro, Qro., Mexico
Community Reviewer
Integrative Systems Ecology, Evolution and Plant Science
University of the Western Cape
Bellville, South Africa
Community Reviewer
Integrative Systems Ecology, Evolution and Plant Science
Indiana State University
Terre Haute, United States
Community Reviewer
Integrative Systems Ecology, Evolution and Plant Science
Sandia National Laboratories (DOE)
Albuquerque, United States
Community Reviewer
Integrative Systems Ecology, Evolution and Plant Science
Zhejiang University of Technology
Hangzhou, China
Community Reviewer
Integrative Systems Ecology, Evolution and Plant Science
Max Planck Institute for Developmental Biology, Max Planck Society
Tübingen, Germany
Community Reviewer
Integrative Systems Ecology, Evolution and Plant Science
University of Wisconsin-Madison
Madison, United States
Community Reviewer
Integrative Systems Ecology, Evolution and Plant Science