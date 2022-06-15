Scope

The Long-Term Field Monitoring section, led by Prof. Dennis Murray, addresses all major aspects of long-term monitoring and forecasting in ecology and evolution, with emphasis on empirical research providing inferences that are informed by data collected over extended time periods. This section highlights insights gained from long-term research studies, annual population surveys, wildlife harvest statistics, citizen science programs, or other longitudinal investigations in ecology and evolution. The section also profiles research that leverages long-term datasets for forecasting (or backcasting) ecological or evolutionary processes or responses to disturbances like climate change or biodiversity loss.

Emphasis is on original papers that use longitudinal data to provide insights that typically evade shorter studies or controlled experiments. An additional goal is to encourage non-academic agencies to publish long-term datasets that may otherwise not be disseminated or preserved. In all cases, submissions should include robust study design and a scientific approach involving hypothesis testing and assessing causal links. Submissions focusing on new methods for tracking organisms, statistical approaches for analyzing longitudinal data, and techniques for modeling future responses should emphasize the temporal aspects of the work. Perspectives pieces, reviews and synthetic analyses (i.e., meta-analysis) can be very impactful and are strongly invited.

The following are examples of the questions that are of interest in this section:

What are population trends for species subject to long-term monitoring?

How may new technologies (e.g., trail cameras, acoustic recording units, eDNA, metabarcoding) improve our ability to track population changes?

What is the pace of evolutionary change across organisms, environments, or types of stressors?

How can we use long-term monitoring data to project future trends in ecology and evolution?

What are the best approaches for tracking changes in distribution, abundance, and community structure and function?

What are global population trends for imperiled organisms?

How does predicted population viability differ across climate change scenarios?

What are best practices for designing robust citizen science programs or for rigorous analysis of publicly-accessible monitoring data?

Can we effectively differentiate the signal from the noise in ecological time series analysis?

How do modeled population trajectories differ according to IPCC global carbon emission scenarios?

What are temporal scales needed to infer evolutionary processes?

How can human actions change ecological or evolutionary trajectories?

Specific topics to be addressed in the section might include, but are not limited to:

Population trends in single-species systems

Evolutionary patterns revealed through long-term monitoring

Methods for tracking population- or community-level changes

Population projections under different environmental change scenarios

How to implement quality control for citizen science programs

Temporal analysis of publicly-available population trend datasets

Assessing evidence of evolutionary change in populations facing novel stressors

How to update data collection protocols while maintaining continuity

Correspondence between declining population trends and spatial distribution

Optimizing study features based on goals and system features

Variation in the pace of evolutionary processes

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of ecology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.