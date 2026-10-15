Submit your research
Start your submission and get more impact for your research by publishing with us.
Start your submission and get more impact for your research by publishing with us.
Ready to publish? Check out our author guidelines for everything you need to know about submission, from choosing a journal and section to preparing your manuscript.
Reviewing a manuscript? See our editorial guidelines for everything you need to know about Frontiers’ peer review process.
Our rigorous, transparent peer review process combines expert review and constructive dialogue to strengthen your manuscript.
Article processing charges (APCs) apply to articles that are accepted for publication by our external editors, following rigorous peer review.
Sapienza University of Rome
Rome, Italy
Specialty Chief Editor
Paleoecology and Paleontology
Birbal Sahni Institute of Palaeobotany
Lucknow, India
Associate Editor
Paleoecology and Paleontology
Regional University of Cariri
Crato, Brazil
Associate Editor
Paleoecology and Paleontology
University of Haifa
Haifa, Israel
Associate Editor
Paleoecology and Paleontology