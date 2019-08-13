adam a. ali
Université de Montpellier
Montpellier, France
Community Reviewer
Paleoecology and Paleontology
Université de Montpellier
Montpellier, France
Community Reviewer
Paleoecology and Paleontology
Charles University
Prague, Czechia
Community Reviewer
Paleoecology and Paleontology
University of Granada
Granada, Spain
Community Reviewer
Paleoecology and Paleontology
UiT The Arctic University of Norway
Tromsø, Norway
Community Reviewer
Paleoecology and Paleontology
University of Murcia
Murcia, Spain
Community Reviewer
Paleoecology and Paleontology
Polar Terrestrial Environmental Systems, Department of Earth Sciences, Alfred Wegener Institute Helmholtz Centre for Polar and Marine Research (AWI)
Potsdam, Germany
Community Reviewer
Paleoecology and Paleontology
University of Montana
Missoula, United States
Community Reviewer
Paleoecology and Paleontology
Naturmuseum Südtirol
Bolzano, Italy
Community Reviewer
Paleoecology and Paleontology
Muséum National d'Histoire Naturelle
Paris, France
Community Reviewer
Paleoecology and Paleontology
National Socio-Environmental Synthesis Center, College of Computer, Mathematical and Natural Sciences, University of Maryland, College Park
Annapolis, United States
Community Reviewer
Paleoecology and Paleontology
University of Leicester
Leicester, United Kingdom
Community Reviewer
Paleoecology and Paleontology
University of Göttingen
Göttingen, Germany
Community Reviewer
Paleoecology and Paleontology
University of Bergen
Bergen, Norway
Community Reviewer
Paleoecology
Queen's University Belfast
Belfast, United Kingdom
Community Reviewer
Paleoecology and Paleontology
Université du Québec à Montréal
Montreal, Canada
Community Reviewer
Paleoecology and Paleontology
The University of Texas at Austin
Austin, United States
Community Reviewer
Paleoecology and Paleontology