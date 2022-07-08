Submit your research
Start your submission and get more impact for your research by publishing with us.
Start your submission and get more impact for your research by publishing with us.
Ready to publish? Check out our author guidelines for everything you need to know about submission, from choosing a journal and section to preparing your manuscript.
Reviewing a manuscript? See our editorial guidelines for everything you need to know about Frontiers’ peer review process.
Our efficient and rigorous peer review means you’ll get a decision on your manuscript in just 77 days.
Article processing charges (APCs) apply to articles that are accepted for publication by our external editors, following rigorous peer review.
Trent University
Peterborough , Canada
Specialty Chief Editor
Population, Community, and Ecosystem Dynamics
United States Geological Survey (USGS)
Reston , United States
Associate Editor
Population, Community, and Ecosystem Dynamics
University of Thessaly
Volos , Greece
Associate Editor
Population, Community, and Ecosystem Dynamics
Penn State Erie, The Behrend College
Erie , United States
Associate Editor
Population, Community, and Ecosystem Dynamics