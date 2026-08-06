Submit your research
Start your submission and get more impact for your research by publishing with us.
Start your submission and get more impact for your research by publishing with us.
Ready to publish? Check out our author guidelines for everything you need to know about submission, from choosing a journal and section to preparing your manuscript.
Reviewing a manuscript? See our editorial guidelines for everything you need to know about Frontiers’ peer review process.
Our rigorous, transparent peer review process combines expert review and constructive dialogue to strengthen your manuscript.
Article processing charges (APCs) apply to articles that are accepted for publication by our external editors, following rigorous peer review.
Trent University
Peterborough, Canada
Specialty Chief Editor
Population, Community, and Ecosystem Dynamics
University for Continuing Education Krems
Krems an der Donau, Austria
Associate Editor
Population, Community, and Ecosystem Dynamics
United States Geological Survey (USGS), United States Department of the Interior
Reston, United States
Associate Editor
Population, Community, and Ecosystem Dynamics
University of Georgia
Athens, United States
Associate Editor
Population, Community, and Ecosystem Dynamics