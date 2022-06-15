Scope

The Early Childhood Education section is dedicated to publishing research focused on understanding and improving the learning, development and wellbeing of young children across diverse early years education contexts and settings. The section aims to advance evidence-based practices that support young children's learning and development and promote equitable access to and participation in high-quality early learning experiences through a range of theoretical lenses and methodological approaches.

Led by Professor Jane Page and Professor Patricia Eadie from the REEaCh Centre at the University of Melbourne, Australia, the Early Childhood Education section welcomes submissions in a range of areas of early childhood education, emphasizing diverse research perspectives including Indigenous, non-Indigenous, cross-cultural and multidisciplinary approaches.

Scholarship on a wide range of early learning and education issues involving individuals, groups, and organizations is welcome, including but not limited to:

infants, toddlers, and pre-schoolers

family, carer and parent engagement and home learning

early childhood educational programs and practices

multi-disciplinary initiatives in early learning settings

policy reform investments and impacts in early years education

early learning pedagogy and practice

assessment for learning

continuity of learning and transitions

leading learning and leadership practices

practices and approaches that build teacher confidence, self-efficacy and impact

Rigorous, scholarly submissions grounded in educational research and theory, and learning and developmental science, using quantitative, qualitative, and/or mixed methodologies are encouraged.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance strategies as outlined in SDG 4: Quality Education, specifically Target 4.2 access to quality early childhood development, care, and pre-primary education and SDG 10: Reduced Inequalities.

The Early Childhood Education section does not consider submissions focusing on primary or secondary school unless they have a clear relevance to promote equitable access to and participation in high-quality early learning experiences. Studies that do not address understanding and improving the learning, development and wellbeing of young children are outside the scope of this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge evidence-informed knowledge and impactful learnings in the field of early childhood education to researchers, practitioners, policymakers, and the public worldwide.