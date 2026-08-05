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Georgia State University
Atlanta, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Language, Culture and Diversity
Sultan Zainal Abidin University
Kuala Terengganu, Malaysia
Associate Editor
Language, Culture and Diversity
King's College London
London, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Language, Culture and Diversity
University of Sharjah
Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Associate Editor
Language, Culture and Diversity